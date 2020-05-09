|
|
|
BLAKEY
Geoffrey William
(Geoff)
On the 6th May at home with his family
in Dallowgill, aged 77 years.
Geoff, dear husband of Yvonne,
much loved Dad, Grandad,
Great Grandad, brother, Father in law,
Timber man & friend to many.
There will be a private service at
home on Wednesday 20th May.
The cortege will be leaving
Pateley Bridge at 11.45am.
On Geoff's final stretch home,
he will be travelling on his favourite
Forestry machine from Skellgill at 1.05pm to be laid to rest at home in Dallowgill.
Geoff never liked much fuss,
but if you would like to pay your respects and give him a wave goodbye as he makes his final journey home over the moors,
it would be lovely to see you there.
For those that do not know the area well and would like to show their final respects,
please do not hesitate to contact either Geoff's son or daughter for more details.
Clare 07814191803, Richard 07711370256
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers would
gratefully be received to help towards purchasing a defibrillator in Geoff's memory to be placed in Dallowgill, or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes Funeral Directors
Tel 01423 712062
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 9, 2020