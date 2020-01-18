|
|
|
HAITH
Geoffrey
Peacefully on January 14th, in hospital
and of Tickhill, aged 94 years.
The dearly loved husband
of the late Betty Haith,
a dear father of Stephen, Christopher,
Nigel, Michael, Gillian, Jennifer and David, also, a much loved grandfather
and great grandfather.
Funeral service to take place on
Monday 27th January at
St Mary's Church, Tickhill at 1.00pm followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu to British Heart Foundation
or Cancer Research UK c/o
W.E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 18, 2020