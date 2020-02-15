|
|
|
HEWITT
Geoffrey
Of Tadcaster,
passed away peacefully at home on
9th February 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Pat and
loving father of Peter.
Following a private cremation, a service to celebrate Geoff's life will take place at
All Saints' Church, Wighill on
Tuesday 25th February at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu will be shared
between All Saints' Church and
The Armed Forces Charity,
a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquires please to F E Jackson,
Funeral Directors, Tadcaster,
01937 832163.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 15, 2020