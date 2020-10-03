|
|
|
RUSSELL Geoffrey William Passed away at home in Helmsley on September 25th 2020, aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of Muriel,
loving dad of Steven and the late Suzanne and a dear grandad and great grandad.
Due to the current situation a private cremation will take place for immediate family at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Friday 9th October at 1.30pm.
The funeral cortege will leave Ryedale Close, Helmsley at 12.15, would friends wishing to pay there respects please line the route from Swanlands into Carlton Road abiding to social distancing rules.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
Tel 01439 772340
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 3, 2020