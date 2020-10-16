|
|
|
DARVILL George On 7th October 2020, peacefully after a long illness bravely borne, Reverend Canon George Darvill, aged 84 years.
Formerly vicar of St Mary's Church, Kippax; St Anne's Church, Catterick; and Rector of St John the Baptist Church, Adel.
A much-loved husband, dad and grandad.
Donations welcome in lieu of flowers or funeral attendance to either St Margaret's Church, Ilkley, or St Gemma's Hospice, Leeds.
Enquiries J E Spence Funeral Service.
Tel: 0113 2682842
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 16, 2020