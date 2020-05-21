Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Demetrio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Demetrio

Notice Condolences

George Demetrio Notice
Demetrio George Costa On 10th May 2020 aged 82.
Beloved husband of Sylvia, much loved father of Dino, Maritza and
Zoë and grandad to Alex, Costandia, Olivia and Georgio.
George will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private family funeral will be taking place but a celebration of his life will be arranged when restrictions are lifted, to which all family and friends will be invited.
Donations in George's memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -