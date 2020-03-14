|
GOWTHORPE
George Alan
Passed away on 5th March 2020,
aged 93 years.
Father of Brian & Caroline, father in law
of Cath & grandpa of Laura & Alex.
Funeral service to be held at The
East Riding Crematorium, Octon on
Friday 27th March at 11:30 am.
No flowers please, donations in lieu
if desired to be divided between Cancer
Research & the Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020