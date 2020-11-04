|
|
|
Muncaster George
On 14th October 2020 George passed away suddenly at Bradford Royal Infirmary, aged 71 years.
Husband of the late Helen,
partner of Sheila and a very dear brother.
Due to current circumstances a small family service will be held at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday 11th November at 11:50am.
Donations may be made in memory of George directly to a .
Any enquiries please contact
Coop Funeralcare Longfield House Bradford.
Tel: 01274 572778.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 4, 2020