Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Muncaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Muncaster

Notice Condolences

George Muncaster Notice
Muncaster George
On 14th October 2020 George passed away suddenly at Bradford Royal Infirmary, aged 71 years.
Husband of the late Helen,
partner of Sheila and a very dear brother.

Due to current circumstances a small family service will be held at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday 11th November at 11:50am.
Donations may be made in memory of George directly to a .

Any enquiries please contact
Coop Funeralcare Longfield House Bradford.
Tel: 01274 572778.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -