George Parkin

George Parkin Notice
Parkin
George Raymond
(Ray)
of Haggbush Farm Hambleton,
on January 29th aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Marjorie,
dearly loved dad of Stephen, Robin, Kevin, Martin & Nigel and father in law of Kathryn, Gillian, Jacqueline and Tracey, also a much loved grandad of Rebecca, Rachel, Luke, George, Ellie, Shauna and Connor.
Funeral service will take place on
Monday February 17th 11.00am at
St Mary's Church Hambleton prior to interment in Hambleton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if so desired to be shared between
St Mary's Church and the British Heart Foundation on the plate provided
at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 8, 2020
