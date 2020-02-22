Home

FEATHERSTONE
Gerald
Formerly of Grange Farm, Shiptonthorpe.
Passed away peacefully at
Stoneleigh Home, Bielby on
12th February 2020, aged 85 years.
Much loved brother of Joyce,
Sylvia and the late John and Anne.
Devoted uncle to Helen, David, Alison,
Richard, Mark and the late Paul and Ian.
Great uncle to Archie and Merri.
The funeral service to be held at
All Saints, Holme on Spalding Moor
on 28th February at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 22, 2020
