FEATHERSTONE
Gerald
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for the many cards and messages of sympathy during their
recent sad bereavement.
Very special thanks to everyone who
cared for and supported Gerald over
the past few years.
Especially to Rachael Church for the exceptional home care provided,
and to Dale and all the team at
Stoneleigh Home, Bielby for their outstanding standards of residential care.
Grateful thanks to Rev Canon Stephen Cope for a very comforting funeral service,
and to GM Sharp for the professional, dignified and compassionate
funeral arrangements.
Sincere thanks to all who attended and donated generously towards church funds at All Saints, Holme on Spalding Moor
and St Edmund's, Seaton Ross.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 21, 2020