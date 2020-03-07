Home

Gerald Hartley

Notice Condolences

Gerald Hartley Notice
HARTLEY
Gerald
On March 1st, aged 86 years,
formerly of Glasshoughton and Castleford.
Beloved husband of Violet,
dearly loved dad of Ian and the late Stuart,
a loving father in law of Nicola, also a much loved grandad of Daniel and Katie.
Private family cremation.
Memorial service to take place on
Tuesday March 17th, 1.30pm at
All Saints Church, Ryther.
Family flowers only please but donations
in lieu, if so desired, to Parkinson's UK
on the plate provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 7, 2020
