WRAY Gerald On Saturday 4th July 2020, peacefully
in York Hospital, Gerald, aged 81 years. Beloved husband to Margaret,
dearly loved father of Wendy and David, much loved grandad of Ben, Chris,
Mitchell and Harley.
A private family funeral will take place
at St Michael's Church, Tollerton on
Tuesday 21st July 2020 at 11am with a Service of Thanksgiving to be
announced at a later date.
Family flowers only please.
Donations received in memory of
Gerald will be for the Stroke Services
at York Hospital.
Enquiries to Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold.
Tel: 01347 821370
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 18, 2020
