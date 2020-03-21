|
|
|
ISBECQUE
Gérard René Marcel
Died peacefully at home on
10th March 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband to Jill;
Devoted father to Gérard, Daniel,
Olivier and Joanna;
Cherished father-in-law to
Valérie, Penny, Sharon and Simon;
Adored grandfather, or better known as Mipa or Pipa, to Claire, Margaux, Thomas, Emilie, Didier, Madeleine, Annabel,
Maisie, Gaby and Elsie.
In light of the current circumstances and not wishing to put anybody at risk, the
family will hold a small family funeral
on Monday 23rd March at
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Silsden.
This will be followed by a
Memorial Service later in the year
to which all will be welcome.
Flowers may be sent to
David Gallagher Funeral Directors,
Airedale House, Skipton Road, Keighley
or if desired donations in memory of Gérard to Martin House and can be made online at
www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
May he rest in peace.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 21, 2020