ATLEY
Gillian (Jill)
Passed away peacefully on 15th February,
aged 64 years, after a short
battle with cancer.
Much-loved wife of Noel,
mum to Claire, Katherine and Julia,
sister to Judy and Peter
and a friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church in Beverley
on Tuesday 3rd March at 1pm.
No flowers please, donations in lieu
to Yorkshire Cancer Research.

For those attending Jill's funeral,
parking will be available at the Beverley Racecourse with a shuttle from 11.45am returning back after the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 22, 2020
