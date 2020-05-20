|
HUNTINGTON
(néeThackray)
Gina (Regina)
On May 14th, peacefully after living
with Dementia, aged 81 years, loving wife
of the late Malcolm M.B.E. much loved mother of Alex Jane and John, loving grandma of Holly, Harry, Kate and Amy, and dear sister of Raymond.
Funeral service to be held privately.
A celebration of Gina's life will be held
when circumstances allow.
Donations may be given to
Alzheimers Research UK, c/o
J G Fielder & Son, Funeral Directors,
48-50 Clarence Street, York YO31 7EW.
Tel No 01904 654460
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 20, 2020