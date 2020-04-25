|
|
|
Bates
Gordon Samuel
Sadly at Lindley Grange Care Home,
aged 92 years.
Formerly of Outlane and previously Birkby.
Gordon spent his life in the textile industry before retiring at 70.
Beloved husband of Margaret;
much loved father of Richard,
Nigel, Duncan and Fiona;
daughters-in-law Susan and Julia
and son-in-law Harsha; loving Grandpa of Oscar, Frances, Tim, Emma, James, Esther and Joshua and friend of many.
A man of great Christian faith
and a true gentleman.
Enormous thanks to all the staff at
Lindley Grange for their care and dedication, the Rev Adrian Ward for his constant support and all Gordon's dear friends at Oakes Baptist Church.
Due to current difficult times a private cremation will take place
at Fixby Crematorium. An online service
will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only with donations
in lieu to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Taylor Funeral Service.
Tel: 01484 656156.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 25, 2020