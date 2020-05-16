|
|
|
BATES
Gordon
Margaret and all the family wish to thank relatives, friends and all the family at Oakes BC, for their kind expressions of sympathy, beautiful floral tributes, messages and emails at this time of bereavement.
Our grateful thanks go to all the staff at Lindley Grange for their dedicated care and compassion to Gordon over the last
two years. Very special thanks to
Rev. Adrian Ward for his uplifting service
at home and the crematorium.
Thank you also to Helen and the team at Taylor Funeral Service for their
sensitive care and professionalism.
Finally thank you for the donations
made to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 16, 2020