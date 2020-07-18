|
|
|
Dearnley Gordon
On 4th July 2020
peacefully at his home in Shelley.
Gordon Dearnley aged 82 years, of Barkhouse Farm Shelley, the dearly loved husband of Betty, the much loved dad of Michael and Janet, father in law of
Emma and Paul and a dear grandad of
James, Nathan and Thomas.
Due to the current difficulties a private funeral service will take place on
Tuesday 21st July, anyone wishing to pay their respects are welcome to stand in the farmyard at 11am on the day of the funeral.
Family flowers only by request,
donations, in lieu of flowers,
if so desired, would be appreciated
and will be divided between
Kirkwood Hospice and Marie Curie.
All enquiries to
Morley Rhodes and Wainwright
Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe.
Tel: 01484 862095
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 18, 2020