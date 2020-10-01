|
|
|
English Gordon Aged 86.
Formerly of Dickinson & English Ltd
Builder & Contractor.
On September 23rd passed away at home surrounded by his loving wife Pat and family. Much loved Husband to Pat,
loving Dad to Angela,
Catherine, Simon and Martin.
Proud Grandad to Emma, Katie, Francesca, Natashia, Alistair, William, Ivan and Anoushka and Great Grandad to Isabella.
Loved Father in Law of Anthony and Martyn.
Funeral Service at Sacred Heart Church Goldthorpe on Friday 9th October at 11.00am, followed by cremation at
Ardsley Crematorium at 12.10pm.
All enquiries to MacCabes Funeral Services 01709893152.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 1, 2020