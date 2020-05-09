Home

Adam Collier Funeral Services (Helmsley)
Sawmill Lane
Helmsley, North Yorkshire YO62 5DQ
01439 772340
GAMBLE
Gordon
Late of Catterbeck,
passed away peacefully in
Scorton Care Village on
April 30th 2020, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of the late Christine
and a much loved dad,
grandad and great grandad.
Due to the current situation a
Private Cremation will take place.
Donations in memory of Gordon may be given for Dementia UK and Yorkshire Cancer Research and may be sent c/o
Adam Collier Funeral Services,
Sawmill Lane, Helmsley, York,
YO62 5DQ, Tel 01751 477766
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 9, 2020
