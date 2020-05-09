|
|
|
GAMBLE
Gordon
Late of Catterbeck,
passed away peacefully in
Scorton Care Village on
April 30th 2020, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of the late Christine
and a much loved dad,
grandad and great grandad.
Due to the current situation a
Private Cremation will take place.
Donations in memory of Gordon may be given for Dementia UK and Yorkshire Cancer Research and may be sent c/o
Adam Collier Funeral Services,
Sawmill Lane, Helmsley, York,
YO62 5DQ, Tel 01751 477766
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 9, 2020