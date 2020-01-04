Home

Gordon Inman

Gordon Inman Notice
INMAN
Gordon Beedham
Passed away in York Hospital on
December 31st 2019 aged 87 years.

Much loved husband of Mary,
loving dad to David, Rosemarie and Tim.
Grandad to Nicola, Chris and Rachel,
also great grandad to Effie.

Funeral service to be held at the
East Riding Crematorium (Octon),
on Thursday January 16th at 11.30.

Family flowers only please,
but donations, if so desired, will go to
Malton Hospital League of Friends
and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

All enquiries to
E & A R Agar Funeral Directors, Malton.
Tel: 01653 919004
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 4, 2020
