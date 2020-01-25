|
|
|
INMAN
Gordon Beedham
Mary and family would like
to thank friends and neighbours
for their expressions of sympathy
during this sad time.
Special thanks to E & A R Agar
Funeral Directors for their efficient
funeral arrangements.
Thank you also to Georgina Pugh
for her comforting service
and to all the staff at the Half Moon Inn, Acklam, for their kind hospitality.
Also a special thanks to all who
contributed to the amount of £1050, raised
for the funds of Malton Hospital League of Friends and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 25, 2020