MacDONALD
Lt. Col. Gordon
M.B.E. M.Sc.
March 4th 2020,
peacefully at home, aged 71 years,
of Sharow near Ripon, much loved by his wife Christine, his children Jamie and Emily and granddaughter Chloe.
Service at St. John's Church, Sharow
on Monday March 16th at 11am.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory for Blue Cross, Thirsk and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020