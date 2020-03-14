Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon MacDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon MacDonald

Notice Condolences

Gordon MacDonald Notice
MacDONALD
Lt. Col. Gordon
M.B.E. M.Sc.
March 4th 2020,
peacefully at home, aged 71 years,
Lt.Col. Gordon MacDonald M.B.E. M.Sc,
of Sharow near Ripon, much loved by his wife Christine, his children Jamie and Emily and granddaughter Chloe.
Service at St. John's Church, Sharow
on Monday March 16th at 11am.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory for Blue Cross, Thirsk and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -