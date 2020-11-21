Home

Gordon Sutton

Gordon Sutton Notice
Sutton Gordon Harry
Passed away on
11th November 2020
in Scarborough Hospital,
aged 72 years.

Devoted husband to Shirley.
Cherished dad to Clare, Katie
and in law to Christopher.
Loving grandad to James
and brother to Win.

Funeral Service to be held at
All Saint's Church, Wold Newton on Monday 30th November at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.

Due to the current restrictions there will be a limited number of mourners in Church, however socially distanced mourners can attended in the Churchyard.

Donations can be made
at the Church service for
All Saint's Church, Wold Newton and
The Families Chosen Charities.

Enquires can be made directly
to George Roberts,
G. Roberts Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Scarborough.
01723 501027.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 21, 2020
