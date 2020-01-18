Home

Grace Garbutt

GARBUTT
(Grace) Mary
On Monday 13 January 2020, suddenly in Leeds General Infirmary, aged 90 years.
Wife of the late Alan, loving and
practical Mother to Peter and Jean,
Mother-in-law to Sue and Mark, special Grandma to Alice, caring Sister and Auntie.
A Christian friend to so many,
a true Chapel lady.
Service of Thanksgiving at
Huntington Methodist Church,
2:30pm Friday 31 January 2020.
Donations to Action for Children
and Christian Aid.
All enquiries to JG Fielder & Son
Funeral Directors on 01904 654460
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 18, 2020
