|
|
|
GARBUTT
(Grace) Mary
On Monday 13 January 2020, suddenly in Leeds General Infirmary, aged 90 years.
Wife of the late Alan, loving and
practical Mother to Peter and Jean,
Mother-in-law to Sue and Mark, special Grandma to Alice, caring Sister and Auntie.
A Christian friend to so many,
a true Chapel lady.
Service of Thanksgiving at
Huntington Methodist Church,
2:30pm Friday 31 January 2020.
Donations to Action for Children
and Christian Aid.
All enquiries to JG Fielder & Son
Funeral Directors on 01904 654460
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 18, 2020