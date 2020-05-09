Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Octon Crematorium
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Midgley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Midgley

Notice Condolences

Grace Midgley Notice
MIDGLEY Grace May Formerly of Huggate

On 3rd May 2020, passed away peacefully at Northfield Manor Residential Home, Driffield,
aged 95 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late David, loving Mum to Daphne, Jennifer, Angela and Susan, devoted Grandma
and great Grandma

Private family cremation
due to the current circumstances
at Octon Crematorium.
A celebration of Grace's life will be held
at a later date when all her family and friends can be together.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -