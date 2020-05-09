|
MIDGLEY Grace May Formerly of Huggate
On 3rd May 2020, passed away peacefully at Northfield Manor Residential Home, Driffield,
aged 95 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late David, loving Mum to Daphne, Jennifer, Angela and Susan, devoted Grandma
and great Grandma
Private family cremation
due to the current circumstances
at Octon Crematorium.
A celebration of Grace's life will be held
at a later date when all her family and friends can be together.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 9, 2020