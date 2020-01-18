|
|
|
SANDERSON
Grace Mary
(nee Hood)
On 8th January, peacefully in Hospital,
after a short illness, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard, much loved mum of David and Nick and a very special mother in law, grandma, great-grandma, sister and aunt who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at
Cayton Methodist Church on Friday
24th January at 1pm prior to
interment in Cayton Cemetery.
Family flowers or donations in lieu for Scarborough MIND. Collection box at the service or c/o T W Tindall & Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
All are welcome to join the family for refreshments at the Jubilee Hall,
Main Street, Cayton after the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 18, 2020