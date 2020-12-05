|
TEBBUTT Granville Of Pickering. Passed away in
York Hospital on November 27th 2020,
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Jean, a much loved dad of Jacqueline, Katie and Lesley,
a dearly loved grandad, great-grandad and a dear friend to many.
Due to the current situation,
a private Cremation will take place at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon, on Monday 21st December at 2:30pm.
The cortege will leave Millfield Close, Pickering, at 1:30pm and make its
way round Pickering roundabout
and along Eastgate for people
to pay their last respects.
Please abide to social
distancing regulations.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, may be given
for Cleveland Search and Rescue
and may be sent c/o
Adam Collier Funeral Services,
Sawmill Lane, Helmsley, York,
YO62 5DQ Tel 01751 477766
'Gone Home'
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 5, 2020