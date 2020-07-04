|
|
|
LANCASTER
Gwendoline (Gwen)
Passed away on 26th June 2020,
suddenly and peacefully in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital, aged 83 years.
Dear Sister of (the late) Geoffrey and his wife Sylvia, beloved Aunt of Carol and David and their partners Michael and Amanda. Great Aunt of Matthew and Andrew and much loved by a wider family and friends.
Gwen was the former Head Teacher at Pudsey Tyersal School, Deacon and
Sunday School Teacher to many at
Holme Church before retiring to Lytham.
Gwen was a respected and loved member
of Well Church Lytham.
Funeral Service to take place at
Lytham Park Crematorium on
Wednesday 15th July 2020 at 1:30pm.
No flowers, by request, any donations please to Fight for Sight - Glaucoma Research.
This will be a small family funeral,
a service to celebrate Gwen's life
will be held at a later date.
To join us in spirit or via LIVELINK details of the funeral may be found via the family or Woodlands Funerals Limited, 01253 732217.
"Those who know Jesus as Saviour will have eternal life" (John 10:28).
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 4, 2020