ROBINSON Gwendoline Clare
'Gwen'
(née Lovett) Latterly of Malton and Crayke Peacefully on 12th November 2020 at The Holt, Hutton Buscel, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of Tony. A devoted and much-loved mother of James, Alex and Lizzy. Cherished grandmother of 11 and a good friend to many.
Service at St Matthew's Church,
Hutton Buscel on Monday
23rd November 2020 at 1.30p.m followed by private committal.
Donations to RNLI (Mumbles Lifeboat).
Enquiries to F. A. Stockill and Son
(01723) 859279.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 14, 2020