JACKSON
Gwynneth (Vera)
A much respected retired music teacher
who taught in the East End of London
and a former Kirkby Malzeard Parish Councillor and an award winner for
her many voluntary services.
Passed away peacefully on 29th May
at Long Meadows Care Home,
Ripon aged 91 years.

A dear cousin of Ian and Avril and
much loved by their families.

Gwynneth will be greatly missed by the many friends she made through her life.

With the current restrictions
a private funeral service will be held,
family flowers only please any donations
in lieu to Kirkby in Bloom.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 6, 2020
