CARTER Hamish Raynes On 16th December 2019, aged 54. The much loved son of the late Alan and Dorothy, brother of Helen and Charles and brother in law of James and Shelley. Uncle to Charlotte, Henry, Christabel, Miranda, Alastair, Cameron, Angus and Jemima and great uncle to Annabella and Freddie.
Much loved fiance of Alina.
The funeral service will be held at St Chad's Church, Far Headingley, Leeds on Friday 6th March at 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be given to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation for which a collection plate will be available at the church.
All enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 15, 2020