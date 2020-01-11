|
|
|
STEPHENSON
Harry
Donald
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at Eden Court Nursing Home
on Saturday 28th December 2019.
Donald aged 84 years.
Cherished Husband, Father,
Grandpa and Great Grandpa.
The funeral service will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on
Thursday 16th January 2020 at 12:20pm.
Family flowers only please, however donations are gratefully received for the benefit of the Alzheimer's Society. A donation box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeral Care, Wortley
Tel : 0113 231 1565
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 11, 2020