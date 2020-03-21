|
|
|
BATES
Hazel
10 th April 1933 - 13 th March 2020
Peacefully in
Aston Manor Care Home, Dewsbury,
formerly of Birkenshaw,
aged 86 years.
Hazel,
eldest daughter of the
late Geoffrey and Mary Bates,
a very dear sister of
Margaret and Elaine
and a much loved
aunt and great aunt.
As a result of the
Coronavirus situation,
the funeral will be private.
Donations in memory of Hazel,
which will be shared between
Dementia UK and
Dewsbury Minster
sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury,
WF13 2EW.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 21, 2020