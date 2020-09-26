|
|
|
LOCKWOOD Hazel Mary
(of Westfield House Farm) Passed away peacefully on
10th September 2020,
aged 85 years.
Much loved wife of the late Edward.
Loving mother of Joanna, Julia & Mark.
A treasured grandma and great grandma.
Due to the current circumstances the
funeral service and interment will be attended by family only at
All Saints Church, Thwing
on Wednesday 7th October at 1pm.
Friends are welcome to pay their respects
by standing outside at the rear of
All Saints Church but please adhere
to social distancing guidelines.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 26, 2020