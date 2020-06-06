|
NOBLE
Hazel
Aged 87 years.
Former President of
Morley Amateur Operatic Society and
Local Government Officer in Finance
and Administration in Leeds.
Hazel died peacefully in hospital
following a deterioration in her
health in recent weeks.
She bore her infirmities with
great courage and dignity.
Devoted Mother to Elizabeth and Christopher, caring Mother-in-Law to Martin, loyal Partner of Patrick, loving and inspiring Grandmother of James and Hannah and steadfast friend.
Former Husband was the late
Gerald Noble (d 1989).
Bright as a bobbin, intellectually curious
and a dynamic innovator.
From humble beginnings you built your own home brick by brick with Dad where you carried a half hod of bricks up ladders, Lobbied MP's in London, did
Public Speaking events for Charity and Entertained so many on the Stage by taking leading roles eg Aunt Eller in Oklahoma, Mrs Machin in The Card and latterly performing with Patrick as you both cheered up the residents of multiple Care Homes with your delightful stage presence and characterful singing in Gigs.
Mum, we will miss your bright
sparkle in our lives as you have
taken your final curtain.
We will treasure all your stories
of yesteryear and your
wonderful rainbow knitting.
Above all, you loved your family unconditionally and they in turn adored you.
You are a constant inspiration.
Forever cheerful,
you are forever in our hearts.
We miss you so much.
Rest In Eternal Peace. xxx
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 6, 2020