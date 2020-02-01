|
|
|
Corner
Heather
(née Robson)
Former Head Teacher
of Sessay C.E School,
peacefully on January 22nd 2020,
aged 94 years.
Widow of the late Frank,
dearly loved mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Funeral service to be held at
St Cuthbert's Church, Sessay
at 12 noon on Friday February 14th,
followed by a private cremation.
Dress code: either formal with
coloured accessories or informal.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, for NSPCC
and St Cuthbert's Church.
Due to road works, the section at
Sessay Station Bridge will be closed
between 9 am & 3:30pm
on the day of the funeral.
All enquiries to
Hill Brothers
Tel 01845 525064.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 1, 2020