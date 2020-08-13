Home

Read Heather Lesley
(née Wort) Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 5th August 2020
surrounded by her family.
Widow of the late Geoffrey Read,
sister to Alyson, mother to Sam and Tim, aunt to Daisy, Stuart and Kerry
and Nan to Ryan, Robbie and Elodie.
Heather was passionate about helping others less fortunate and dedicated
her life to doing so.

Sadly, current restrictions limit the numbers able to attend her funeral
to pay their respects to an amazing lady.
If you would like to make a donation to
one of her favourite charities in her
memory please visit https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/Sam-Read5
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 13, 2020
