Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Slingsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Slingsby

Notice Condolences

Heather Slingsby Notice
Slingsby Heather Slipped away peacefully on
Sunday 25th October at the Glen Nursing Home, Baildon.

Much loved Mum to Sophie,
Christian and Dominic.
Grandma to Harry, Jessie, Matt,
Ben, Louis, Eva and Max.
Great Grandma to Otis. Mother in Law to Hugh, Bini and Fiona.

Thank you for your love and kindness to us all, glad you are now dining at your favourite Restaurant with
Dad/Grandpa Jim, bottle of
Fleurie on the go, Bon appetit.

Funeral for family only at Nab Wood Crematorium on Friday 13th November.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -