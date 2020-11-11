|
|
|
Slingsby Heather Slipped away peacefully on
Sunday 25th October at the Glen Nursing Home, Baildon.
Much loved Mum to Sophie,
Christian and Dominic.
Grandma to Harry, Jessie, Matt,
Ben, Louis, Eva and Max.
Great Grandma to Otis. Mother in Law to Hugh, Bini and Fiona.
Thank you for your love and kindness to us all, glad you are now dining at your favourite Restaurant with
Dad/Grandpa Jim, bottle of
Fleurie on the go, Bon appetit.
Funeral for family only at Nab Wood Crematorium on Friday 13th November.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 11, 2020