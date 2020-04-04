|
|
|
GILL
Helen Marjorie
Passed away peacefully on
Friday 20th March after one night stay
at St James's Hospital, Leeds, aged 95.
She will be sadly missed by both
family and many many friends.
Always in our hearts.
Sincere thanks to the Doctors Registrar and Nursing Staff at St James's Hospital who showed exceptional sympathy and care towards my sister.
A Thanksgiving Service at
Menston Parish Church by the
Vicar Steve Proudlove ( Tel: 01943 877739)
and a celebratory buffet at Brook House, Cleckheaton by her family
are planned at later dates
after the current epidemic is safely over.
Contact number,
Shirley Burnhill: 01274 060991.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 4, 2020