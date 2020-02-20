|


Marshall Henry Peacefully at home on Tuesday 11th February aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue, a much loved dad of Ian and Fiona and a great friend to many people. Funeral service and interment to take place at St Thomas' Church, Glaisdale on Wednesday
26th February at 12 Noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to share between St Thomas' Church and The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 20, 2020