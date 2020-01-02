Home

Herbert Edwards Notice
EDWARDS
HERBERT
"JAMES"
Passed away peacefully at home on
13th December aged 106½ years.

Dearly beloved husband of the late
Margaret Millicent Edwards.

The Funeral Service and Committal will take place in Adel Parish Church of St John the Baptist on Thursday 9th January at 2pm followed by a private cremation.

No flowers by request please.
Donations in lieu may be given to
OPAL (Older People's Action
in the Locality).

Enquiries to Slaters of Horsforth
Tel: 0113 258 2395
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 2, 2020
