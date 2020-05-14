|
Hepworth Herbert (Bert) Of Pontefract.
Sadly passed away on
6th May 2020, aged 87,
after a long illness.
Beloved husband of the late Anne, cherished brother of George and Jessie, step father, uncle,
great uncle and friend to many.
Member of the Royal British Legion (Ackworth and Pontefract Branch), member of the Yorkshire Council Cricket League for over
60 years, former chairman and president of the Pontefract and District Cricket League, former playing member, umpire and chairman of Ackworth Cricket Club for over 25 years.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank all carers, district nurses and doctors who have looked after Bert over the past few months.
A private funeral service will take place due to coronavirus restrictions.
A memorial service will take place at a later date where all family and friends will be invited to celebrate the life of a much loved gentleman.
Any enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, Pontefract
Tel: 01977 703 222
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 14, 2020