Hilary Quirke
Quirke
Hilary "Hilly"
21/08/1935 - 21/05/2020
Hilly died peacefully holding her
eldest daughter's hand.
We will miss her dirty looks, always followed by the twinkliest of smiles. Donations to
Little Sisters of the Poor (Leeds).

Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.
