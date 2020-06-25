|
|
|
GREAVES
Ian Derek
On the 16th June 2020 in hospital,
of Lower Wyke,
Ian aged 87 years.
The beloved husband of Katy,
dearly loved father of Carolyn,
Tracey and James, a very
dear brother, dear father-in-law
and devoted grandpa.
Service will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 2nd July 2020 at 12.45 pm.
No flowers by request please,
donations if desired may be given to
The Alzheimer's Society. A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01484-715332.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 25, 2020