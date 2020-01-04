Home

HARDIE
Ian Stuart
Retired Grain Merchant, of Terrington.
Passed away at home on
December 28th 2019 aged 80 years.

Beloved husband of Diana,
a much loved dad of James and Duncan
and a dearly loved grandpa.

Private Cremation to take place
followed by a Service of Thanksgiving
at All Saint's Church, Terrington on
Thursday 16th January 2020
at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please
but donations if desired may be given for
York Against Cancer and Church Funds,
a plate will be provided at the Service.

All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
Tel 01439 772340
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 4, 2020
