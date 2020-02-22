|
|
|
McCartney
Ian
(David Ian Johnston McCartney)
Aged 59, formerly of Harrogate.
Passed away suddenly at home in Armagh
on February 9th 2020.
Loving father of Max,
husband of Annalisa,
brother of Neil and a much loved son.
He will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will be held
at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast
on Saturday 29th February at 12 noon.
A celebration of Ian's life and an opportunity for all those who knew him to share their memories will be held at The Yorkshire Hussar Inn, Markington HG3 3NR on Tuesday March 17th 2020 at 12.30pm.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 22, 2020