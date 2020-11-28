|
|
|
Scott Ian Charles On November 18th 2020,
peacefully in hospital after
a short illness, aged 71 years,
of Marske, Richmond,
formerly of Wensley and Leyburn. Highly respected local Solicitor
and a dearly loved husband,
father and grandfather.
Ian's cortege will pass through
Leyburn Market Place at approx
11.45 am on Friday 4th December
to St Matthew's Church, Leyburn
where due to the current
circumstances a private
family service will be held.
Any donations in memory of Ian
will go to Herriot Hospice Homecare and may be sent direct to the charity or c/o Sanderson & Co Funeral Directors, Leyburn Business Park, Harmby Road, Leyburn, N Yorks, DL8 5QA.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 28, 2020